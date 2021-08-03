Iowa economic, cultural initiative expands to Delaware County
Keep Iowa Beautiful’s Hometown Pride program with the East Central Intergovernmental Association is expanding to 11 communities in Delaware County. Edgewood, Manchester, Delhi, Ryan, Dundee, Delaware, Hopkinton, Colesburg, Greeley, Earlville and Masonville have joined the program designed to enhance the economic and cultural vitality of communities by supporting the implementation of community and county plans.www.telegraphherald.com
Comments / 0