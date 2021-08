Every solution integrator knows that almost every project can have its pain points. And often, IoT offers solutions. But how do integrators use those solutions more than once, and can they span multiple industries? Tech Data is aiming to make IoT solution repeatability easier with its Analytics and IoT Solution Catalog. It aggregates what the company defines as repeatable, multi-vendor solutions, drawing on its end-to-end technology portfolio to address specific customer-centric use cases.