Iowa adds 2022 pitcher

By Kyle Huesmann
Scarlet Nation
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the book closed on recruiting for the Class of 2021, Coach Heller and his coaching staff have turned their focus to 2022. The Hawkeyes landed their fourth prospect of next year’s class today, as Whalert Catholic Pitcher Aaron Savary announced his commitment via twitter. Savary rates very well in...

