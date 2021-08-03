Cancel
Technology

World-Leading Event Series, TechEx Global, Returning September 2021

By Guest User
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 TechEx world series kicks off, in London, this September with their Global expo. Register today to witness 125+ exhibitors and over 180 speakers…. The world-leading enterprise technology exhibition and conference will return to Business Design Centre, London on 6-7 September 2021 to host its fifth annual event. It will bring together key industries from across the globe for two days of top-level content and thought leadership discussions across 5 co-located events.

