World-Leading Event Series, TechEx Global, Returning September 2021
The 2021 TechEx world series kicks off, in London, this September with their Global expo. Register today to witness 125+ exhibitors and over 180 speakers…. The world-leading enterprise technology exhibition and conference will return to Business Design Centre, London on 6-7 September 2021 to host its fifth annual event. It will bring together key industries from across the globe for two days of top-level content and thought leadership discussions across 5 co-located events.www.cryptopolitan.com
