Eastman sees increase in revenue for second quarter

By Marina Waters
Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. released its second quarter 2021 financial report on Monday with increased sales and earnings. Sales of $2,653,000 drove revenue in the second quarter for the Kingsport-based chemical company, up from $1,924,000 for the second quarter in 2020. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, sales revenue increased 38%.

