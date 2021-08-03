Cancel
Gilligan: 'Summer of Soul' unlocks an untold story of Black history

By AMY GILLIGAN Telegraph Herald executive editor
 4 days ago

I’ve got a good summer movie recommendation for you, and it’s not of the superhero variety. Well, actually, there might be a few superheroes in it, but not the kind that wear capes. “Summer of Soul” is a documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. It won broad acclaim at...

Related
Chicago, ILABC7 Chicago

Summer Bash Family Music Festival to feature Soul Children Of Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This weekend, you can hear Dr. Walt Whitman and the "Soul Children Of Chicago" perform at the Summer Bash Family Music Festival on the South Side. The group performed their latest single "Awake" during ABC 7 Chicago's Juneteenth special last month. The Summer Bash Family Music festival...
Lewistown, PASentinel

Project preserves Black history

LEWISTOWN — As noted in the Living Section of today’s Sentinel, the Juniata River Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Visitors Bureau, the Mifflin County Historical Society and a dedicated committee of volunteers are working on plans to restore and improve the African Methodist Episcopal Cemetery located at the entrance to Victory Park River Access in Lewistown.
Moviesthesuffolkjournal.com

Summer of Soul: The Black Woodstock that no one knew

In the powerful documentary “Summer of Soul,” musician Questlove decided to stand behind the camera to shed light on a music festival that few people knew of. The Woodstock music festival went down as the biggest music event in history when it rocked upstate New York in the summer of 1969, but it overshadowed the Harlem Cultural Festival, also known as Black Woodstock.
Moviesmarketplace.org

Your responses to “Summer of Soul”

It seems this month’s documentary selection, “Summer of Soul,” was — in short — a hit. Many of you wrote in to share your delight in the music and the message. “What a gem! I was an 18-year-old college freshman at the time and I can remember the afros, dashikis, bell bottoms and mini skirts, and the feeling of ‘Black is beautiful’ everywhere. Hope was alive. Questlove has put together footage that transports me back to a happier and yet challenging time. I plan to share it with my adult children and grandkids.” — Annice R.
Story City, IAstorycityherald.com

Story Theater to show 'Black Widow'

The Marvel Comics hit "Black Widow" will be shown Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Story Theater in Story City. Shows are each evening at 7 p.m., with special matinees also on Saturday and Sunday at 4:15 p.m. Admission is $5 and it's rated PG-13.
MoviesThe Manhattan Mercury

CLIFT | 'Summer of Soul' feels like a PBS documentary, not a music fest

“Summer of Soul” is a real cinematic disappointment. The advertising for the new movie, produced partly by channel bundler Hulu, showed us footage of live 1969 performances by B.B. King, Sly and the Family Stone, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Stevie Wonder, and other notables. So viewers may go to...
Books & Literaturetheartblog.org

New book “The Soul of a Nation Reader” fills racial gaps in art history

The new book, “The Soul of a Nation Reader” rounds up long-inaccessible material on Black American art and artists from 1960-1980 that was not online and only available through original catalogs or small periodicals or even from radio programs of the era. The authors who collected this material have done a valuable service to the field of art history, our contributor Andrea Kirsh says.
Books & LiteratureWMNF

Not Just Another Book About #$%@&. An Untold American Story. Plus New Music

When the PR people from Penguin invited us to talk about a new book, I Alone Can Fix It – Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year our first reaction was, Oh no! Not another book about him. After five years, haven’t we exhausted the conversation? Then, the authors of A Very Stable Genius, Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker were included. That was more than enough information to confirm this was a book we had to talk about. The acclaimed Washington Post reporters pull back the curtain on the handling of Covid-19, the re-election bid, and its chaotic and violent aftermath. This is the true story of what took place in Donald Trump’s White House during a disastrous 2020. What was really going on around the president, as the government failed to contain the coronavirus and over half a million Americans perished? Who was influencing Trump after he refused to concede an election he had clearly lost and spread lies about election fraud? Carol Leonnig reveals to Norman B a dysfunctional and bumbling presidency’s inner workings in unprecedented, stunning detail. Between 1840 and 1910, hundreds of thousands of men and women traveled deep into the underdeveloped American West, lured by the prospect of adventure and opportunity. Alongside this rapid expansion of the United States, a second, overlapping social shift was taking place: Survival in a settler society busy building itself from scratch required two equally hardworking partners, compelling women to compromise Eastern sensibilities and take on some of the same responsibilities as their husbands. At a time when women had very few legal or economic – much less political – rights, these women soon proved they were just as essential as men to westward expansion. Their efforts to attain equality by acting as men’s equals paid off, and well before the Nineteenth Amendment, they became the first American women to vote. In New Women in the Old West, Winifred Gallagher brings to life the riveting history of the little-known women – the White, Black, and Asian settlers, and the Native Americans and Hispanics they displaced – who played monumental roles in one of America’s most transformative periods. Drawing on an extraordinary collection of research, Gallagher weaves together the striking legacy of the persistent individuals who not only created homes on weather-wracked prairies and built communities in muddy mining camps, but also played a vital, unrecognized role in the women’s rights movement and forever redefined the “American woman”.
Entertainmentwedr.com

Miss Black USA Pageant to be broadcast live on FOX SOUL

For the first time ever, the Miss Black USA Pageant will be broadcast live. The organization announced on Tuesday that FOX SOUL will air the upcoming 35th annual Miss Black USA Pageant on Sunday, August 8 at 6 p.m. ET. Miss Black USA, which celebrates the achievements of young women,...
Moviesthemusicuniverse.com

Showtime releases Rick James documentary trailer

Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James premieres Sept 3rd. Showtime has released a trailer for Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James, directed by Emmy-nominee Sacha Jenkins (Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men). The film is an intimate yet propulsive look at Rick James, one of rock, funk and R&B’s most legendary and often underappreciated figures. Featuring rare footage of James’ incredible live shows, never-before-seen home video, original interviews with legendary artists, collaborators and friends, and a treasure trove of recorded interviews with James (who died in 2004), the documentary presents a full picture of James’ dramatic rise and fall, focusing in on the “Punk-Funk” music he left behind. The film, which screened at the Tribeca Festival in June, will premiere on Friday, September 3rd at 9 pm ET/PT.
MoviesMartha's Vineyard Times

M.V. African American Film Festival previews Aretha Franklin film

This year’s 19th annual M.V. African American Film Festival had a spectacular start with a preview of “Respect,” the much-anticipated musical biography of the legendary singer, Aretha Franklin, on Friday, July 30. An insightful panel discussion featured South African-American director Leisl Tommy, actor Jennifer Hudson, and a moderator. Director Tommy was the first woman of color to be nominated for the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play. The film festival begins officially on August 6 with a host of not-to-be-missed films and continues through August 14.
Stockton, ILtelegraphherald.com

Event to highlight music, history of Woody Guthrie

STOCKTON, Ill. -- Stockton Heritage Museum will host a free presentation by singer, songwriter and historian Bucky Halker. "This Land is Your Land: The Folksongs of Woody Guthrie” will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Stockton Heritage Museum, 107 West Front St. The event will include...
CelebritiesPeople

PEOPLE Celebrates Aretha Franklin in a New Special Edition

As a new feature film, Respect starring Jennifer Hudson, comes to theaters, PEOPLE is celebrating Aretha Franklin with a special edition. Millions know Franklin only as a music icon. PEOPLE: Aretha gives an in-depth look at her life: From her turbulent childhood, singing at her father's church, to performing for three Presidential inaugurations. In this excerpt from the new issue, Franklin releases her signature hit, becomes a voice for civil rights, and is first given the title, "Queen of Soul" by a Chicago deejay—who presented her with an actual crown.
Musiccoachellavalleyweekly.com

BETTE SMITH “The Good, The Bad And The Bette” (Ruf Records)

I am a sucker for a big fat ‘Fro, and in case you don’t know, I am abbreviating Afro, as only a true child of the ‘60s and ‘70s can. As a Hollywood kid, I spent my Saturday afternoons one of two places, in our swimming pool or in front of the TV digging “Soul Train.” Sorry, but “American Bandstand” was just too, um, bland, for this Olive American (what, Greeks don’t get their own color?), whose mother had been professional dancer for more than a decade before I arrived on the scene. The Black teenagers on “Soul Train” simply exuded cool, from the tops of their natural blow-outs, and groovy threads, to their fly platform shoes and mind-blowing dance moves. For me, the ‘Fro signified the epitome of cool-itude, even when a redheaded (white guy) named “Bernie” rocked one on the socially conscious comedy series, “Room 222.” So, when I saw the cover of Bette Smith’s latest album, with the singer sporting a righteous ‘Fro, I knew instinctively that the music contained therein was going to be as bitchin’ as the cover.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Netflix's Bob Ross Documentary Will Tell the Painter's 'Shockingly Untold Story'

Bob Ross — the late, curly-haired painter and host of 1983’s genre-transforming instructional art program The Joy of Painting — captivated global audiences for his peaceful approach to painting and his legacy of feel-good phrases, including “there’s no mistakes, only happy accidents” and “the joy of painting is the friends you make along the way.”

