2. Create a luxe look.

Get away from it all at The Luxe Dream Cabin, just minutes from Beavers Bend State Park and Broken Bow Lake. Nestled in the piney woods of Hochatown, this brand new, custom-built luxury cabin was meticulously designed for the ultimate vacationer in mind. Spoil yourself during your next vacation with luxury bedding, enjoy a therapeutic soak in the hot tub, or recharge next to one of the relaxing fireplaces or outdoor fire pit. Other amenities include a virtual concierge service, easy check-in, free WiFi, a fully equipped kitchen, gas grill, shuffleboard, and corn hole. Whether you choose to rejuvenate at The Luxe Dream Cabin or enjoy all that Hochatown has to offer, you’ll be sure to have an unforgettable stay at this upscale retreat. This cabin is perfect for couples or a small family.