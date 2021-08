Three-time Olympic champion Mijian Lopez of Cuba. Photo by Tony Rotundo. Dates of competition: Sunday, August 1 and Monday, August 2. No one besides Cuba’s Mijian Lopez Nunez has won an Olympic title in a decade at 130 kg in Greco-Roman. He is already known as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, and now he will have the opportunity to make history by becoming the first Greco-Roman wrestler to win four Olympic titles. The great Aleksandr Karelin came close, famously being stopped on his fourth attempt by America’s own Rulon Gardner. It was apparent that age played a factor in Karelin’s decline. Will the same hold true for Lopez Nunez?