A vehicle rollover resulted in a fire Tuesday evening in Richland. A preliminary report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shows that at about 7:29 p.m. Logan Kates was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger northbound in the 3100 block of Ash Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the east ditch. The vehicle then rolled over and caught fire. The Richland Fire Department responded and Washington County Rescue and the Washington Fire Department were initially called and then disregarded. The vehicle was considered a total loss, and no transport was given by Washington County Ambulance Service. Kates was cited for failure to maintain control.