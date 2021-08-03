Cancel
England v India: Visitors look for redemption as Test series begins

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirat Kohli was the top scorer in the five-match Test series when India toured England in 2018. He scored 593 runs at an average of 59.30. But his dream run failed to avoid a humiliating 4-1 defeat against a resurgent English side. This was a familiar script since the Pataudi Trophy - named after the illustrious Indian cricketing family, and to be contested when the sides meet in Tests in England - was inaugurated in 2007.

