Remember the days when you practically lost your entire life if you lost your phone? Now, almost everything is still accessible from your Apple and Google accounts, so moving everything to a new device is as simple as just signing into your account on it. That's cloud storage at its best, and it's a shame things aren't always quite as simple for the files on your computer. They are often much more vulnerable to crashes, viruses, and other malware, so all of your files are much more at risk than you might realize.