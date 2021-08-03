Album reviews

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDee Snider “Leave A Scar” (Napalm) This is not a Twisted Sister album, not by any measure. The latest solo album from the band's frontman Dee Snider is harder, heavier and more steeped in new metal than anything the former MTV darlings did in the 1980s. Times and tastes change,...

