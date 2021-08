There are so many things that fans and media are forecasting for Thursday’s preseason opener against Dallas. But the Hall of Fame Game is more about evaluating unproven talent than showcasing superstars. Just what are realistic expectations for the Steelers when they take the field in Canton? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC senior editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.