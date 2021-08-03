“I’m terrified”: Graduates on their post-uni job prospects
Ella, a 22-year-old English Literature graduate, is speaking to me on the phone from her cramped childhood bedroom in Leeds. Her voice is croaky – she’s recovering from a Covid-inflicted sore throat – and her mood is low. “I’m just exhausted,” she says, with a heavy exhale. “I’ve lost count of how many jobs I’ve applied for since I graduated [last year], and I’m so anxious about the future that I barely even sleep anymore.” The problem, she says, lies in a lack of opportunity: entry-level graduate jobs have been scarce since the pandemic began and the competition among applicants is fierce. “You think when you leave university that doors will be open for you, but I feel like they’re all just being slammed in my face.”theface.com
