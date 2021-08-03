Cancel
Education

“I’m terrified”: Graduates on their post-uni job prospects

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElla, a 22-year-old English Literature graduate, is speaking to me on the phone from her cramped childhood bedroom in Leeds. Her voice is croaky – she’s recovering from a Covid-inflicted sore throat – and her mood is low. ​“I’m just exhausted,” she says, with a heavy exhale. ​“I’ve lost count of how many jobs I’ve applied for since I graduated [last year], and I’m so anxious about the future that I barely even sleep anymore.” The problem, she says, lies in a lack of opportunity: entry-level graduate jobs have been scarce since the pandemic began and the competition among applicants is fierce. ​“You think when you leave university that doors will be open for you, but I feel like they’re all just being slammed in my face.”

