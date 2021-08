Marshall Medical Centers put out this statement Wednesday reminding people that their hospitals are NOT COVID testing sites. Please remember that the Marshall Medical Centers Emergency Departments (ED) at both campuses are for EMERGENCY MEDICAL ATTENTION ONLY. The ED is not a testing site. The ED will only test patients who meet certain criteria for hospitalization or high risk of disease progression. If you are advised by your employer or a physician to be tested, there is a complete map showing available testing sites throughout the state, addresses, phone numbers and hours of operation on the Alabama Department of Public Health website at www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19.