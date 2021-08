DANVILLE — A Russellville man charged with manslaughter in the death of a Dardanelle man had his court date set for October. Scott Douthit, 25, appeared for his plea and arraignment hearing in front of Circuit Judge Jerry Don Ramey in Yell County last month as scheduled. Jared Sykes was the victim of a hunting-related shooting in Carden Bottoms on Jan. 17. Douthit turned himself in to authorities and posted $25,000 in June.