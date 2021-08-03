Potkonen (40) Oldest Boxer To Medal, Joins Harrington, Seesondee, Ferreira In Women's Lightweight Semifinals

Mira Potkonen has achieved an Olympic mark that stands little chance of ever being surpassed. The two-time Olympian from Finland became the oldest boxer in history to medal, as she is guaranteed at least Bronze following a split decision win over Esra Yildiz (Turkey). Scores were 29-27 on all five scorecards, two for the exiting Yildiz and three for Potkonen, who medals at age 40 years, 8 months and 17 days following the women's lightweight quarterfinal Tuesday at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.