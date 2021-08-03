Cancel
Finablr re-branded WizzFinancial, merged into leading payments group

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) - The financial consortium that bought struggling payments company Finablr will rebrand it as WizzFinancial and merge it with a newly-purchased Bahraini company to create the largest money transfer group in the region, it said on Tuesday. Switzerland-headquartered Prism Group AG and Abu Dhabi's Royal Strategic Partners in...

uk.investing.com

Businessthepaypers.com

Apis Partners invests USD 32 mln in Indonesia digital payments firm

UK-based private equity asset manager Apis Partners has invested USD 32 million in DOKU, a digital payments company owned by Emtek Group, based in Indonesia. Founded in 2007, DOKU earns the majority of its revenue by processing online payments for large and small businesses in Southeast Asia's largest economy. Having...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Global investors, Indian startups press Modi for overseas listings

NEW DELHI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Leading investors including Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital and Lightspeed have called on India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spur rules to allow companies to list overseas for better access to capital, according to a letter seen by Reuters. India in September allowed companies to...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Zellis Works With Income Group On Faster Payments

Payroll and human resources (HR) firm Zellis is working with Income Group, powered by its strategic partner Mastercard, to bring Faster Payroll payments to its U.K. clients and offer a more expedient option than the traditional Bankers Automated Clearing Services (BACS) payroll transfers, according to a press release. Zellis offers...
Businessfinextra.com

India's BharatPe achieves Unicorn status on $370 million funding round

Indian merchant payment operation BharatPe has achieved a $2.85 million valuation on a $370 million funding round led by US investment group Tuiger Global. BharatPe has developed a QR code-based payments service using India's UPI infrastructure to help offline merchants accept electronic payments. It also provides working capital to small firms and this year launched its own card acceptance terminal, with more than 50,000 machines already deployed.
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

Infobird Announces Successful Client Launch with a Global Leading Retail Brand

New contract marks another milestone of expanding into the fast-growing retail market. BEIJING, CHINA, August 3, 2021– Infobird Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: IFBD) (“Infobird” or the “Company”), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China, announced it has signed a service contract with a subsidiary of a globally well-recognized Fortune 500 retail and consumer product company. The company is a renowned leader in retail and consumer products, with operations in more than 80 countries around the world. Through this contract, the client will leverage Infobird's intelligent quality inspection to comprehensively upgrade its customer service system in China and bring users the ultimate consumer experience by creating professional, caring and convenient integrated customer services. This cooperation is another major breakthrough in Infobird's market development strategy in the retail and consumer product industry, demonstrating that Infobird is successfully expanding into the market of retail and consumer product companies.
Businessaithority.com

Voyager Digital Acquires Leading Global Cryptocurrency Payment Processing Company, Coinify

The Acquisition Accelerates Voyager’s International Expansion and Will Diversify the Company’s Products and Revenue Streams. Voyager Digital Ltd., the fastest-growing, publicly-traded cryptocurrency platform in the United States, announced the acquisition of Coinify ApS, a leading cryptocurrency payment platform with a global user base in over 150 countries. The acquisition accelerates Voyager’s international expansion and Voyager’s capabilities into the payment space so that customers will soon be able to make payments directly from their digital asset accounts. The Coinify acquisition also fast-tracks Voyager into the business-to-business payment space.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Global Brands Group North American Arm Files for Ch. 11

Global Brands Group’s North American arm has filed for Chapter 11. In papers filed in New York Southern District bankruptcy court on Thursday, GBG USA Inc. disclosed between $1 billion to $10 billion in assets and liabilities, and listed between 1,000 to 5,000 creditors, including landlords and brands including Kenneth Cole Productions Inc. and Authentic Brands Group among the top creditors. It owes Kenneth Cole some $6 million in unsecured trade debt and roughly $3.6 million to ABG, according to court filings.
GamblingBusiness Insider

Real Luck Group Ltd. Partners With Funanga to Leverage CashtoCode Payment Solutions

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox" (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed, real money esports betting, is pleased to announce a partnership with Funanga to leverage its CashtoCode payment solutions.
Businessfinextra.com

Liquid Group ships B2B and B2C payment portal

Liquid Group Pte. Ltd., a leading cross-border digital payments provider, announces the launch of B2B and B2C payment solutions through its Corporate Payment Portal for real-time collection and payment of invoices and payroll payouts for businesses in Singapore today. Leveraging on its direct connection to FAST and PayNow, Liquid Group...
Businessfinextra.com

World Bank's IFC invests $10m in FintechOS to boost financial inclusion

IFC — a member of the World Bank Group — has invested $10 million in FintechOS, backing the European startup's low-code approach as a way to boost financial inclusion around the world. The investment is part a previously announced $60 million Series B funding round for FintechOS. According to the...
Businessinvesting.com

Darktrace PLC (DARK)

How did Morningstar editors' imaginary portfolios perform in their first month?. A Tale of Two Listings: How Darktrace And Deliveroo Have Shown The Best And Worst Of London's IPO Landscape. It’s a critical time for the London Stock Exchange. As the UK adapts to life ...Full story available on Benzinga.com.
Agawam, MAbusinesswest.com

Canary Blomstrom Insurance Agency Merges with GoodWorks Financial Group

AGAWAM — Canary Blomstrom Insurance Agency recently became a member of GoodWorks Financial Group, a national network of insurance agencies, according to Canary Blomstrom President Sandy Brodeur. The agency will retain its name, staff, and Agawam location, and Brodeur will continue to serve as president. By joining GoodWorks, Canary Blomstrom...
Economythepaypers.com

Pan African payments company Cellulant acquires PSP License in Ghana

Central Bank of Ghana has granted payments company Cellulant a PSP licence that allows Cellulant to aggregate merchant services and process financial services. The licence also provides Cellulant with the possibility of acquiring merchants; deploying POS systems, and aggregating payments for banks, institutions, and the general public. The licence is a requirement under the Payment Services Act 2019 which mandates that all Financial Technology or digital payments companies be licensed by the Bank of Ghana before they can operate in the country.
Businessinvezz.com

PHILIPP PLEIN becomes the first fashion group to accept crypto payments

The fashion house now accepts 15 cryptocurrencies, including BTC and ETH. The fashion house’s founder Philipp Patrick Plein disclosed that he personally HODLs crypto. Plein believes crypto payments will help the e-commerce platform net $118 billion this year. Swiss-based luxury fashion group PHILIPP PLEIN International AG has started accepting cryptocurrencies...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Lancer Capital Completes Tender Offer For Shares Of Iconix Brand Group

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iconix Merger Sub Inc. ("Purchaser"), a subsidiary of Iconix Acquisition LLC ("Parent") and an affiliate of Lancer Capital, LLC ("Lancer Capital"), and Iconix Brand Group Inc. ("Iconix") (Nasdaq: ICON) today announced the successful completion of Purchaser's offer to purchase all the outstanding shares of Iconix common stock for $3.15 per share, without interest and subject to any applicable withholding taxes, net to the seller in cash. Lancer Capital intends to complete the acquisition of Iconix through a second-step merger.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PVH Corp. Completes Sale Of Heritage Brands To Authentic Brands Group

PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] , parent company of Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER, announced today it has completed its previously announced sale of certain intellectual property and other assets of its Heritage Brands business to Authentic Brands Group (ABG). The cash purchase price for the transaction, which includes the IZOD, Van Heusen, ARROW and Geoffrey Beene trademarks and certain related inventories and other assets, was $223 million, subject to adjustment.
Businessinavateonthenet.net

Neutrik Group introduces Rean brand

The Neutrik Group has announced Rean, a global AV component brand, marrying over 45 years of engineering knowledge with the group’s own dedicated production facilities. Rran offers designers of AV and lighting products a range of connectors featuring designs, that promise cost-performance ratios, backed by a global supply chain and regional sales network.

