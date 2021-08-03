Council Presses For Legal Opinions On Vendor Ordinance
After much discussion and some disagreements, Mayor Roger Gardner agreed to get a legal opinion from an attorney concerning the city’s food truck ordinance. Gardner said an Arkansas Municipal League attorney had reviewed the ordinance and said the city needed to either repeal or amend the section that involves food vendors entering into a contract with Mountain View Chamber of Commerce to operate is designated spots behind the courthouse.stonecountyleader.com
