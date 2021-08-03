Posey's RBI double starts winning rally in 10th, big night for Dickerson
PHOENIX - As much as the Giants have dominated the Diamondbacks this year, Arizona managed to throw a scare into the team with baseball’s best record. Arizona, which had dropped nine of its previous 10 to San Francisco this season, took advantage of some less than crisp pitching Monday at Chase Field to tie the game in the seventh and force extra innings, but Buster Posey was there to turn things around. With Brandon Crawford placed at second to start the 10th, Posey slapped a double to left to start a three-run inning that included an RBI single by Steven Duggar and a safety squeeze bunt from Donovan Solano.www.sfchronicle.com
