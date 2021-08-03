Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Posey's RBI double starts winning rally in 10th, big night for Dickerson

By Susan Slusser
San Francisco Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - As much as the Giants have dominated the Diamondbacks this year, Arizona managed to throw a scare into the team with baseball’s best record. Arizona, which had dropped nine of its previous 10 to San Francisco this season, took advantage of some less than crisp pitching Monday at Chase Field to tie the game in the seventh and force extra innings, but Buster Posey was there to turn things around. With Brandon Crawford placed at second to start the 10th, Posey slapped a double to left to start a three-run inning that included an RBI single by Steven Duggar and a safety squeeze bunt from Donovan Solano.

www.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Diamondbacks#Mlb#Giants#Chase Field#San Francisco Chronicle
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Buster Posey: On base three times in win

Posey went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers. The catcher hit a game-tying RBI single in the sixth inning for San Francisco's first run. Posey went on to the score the go-ahead run in the eighth on an error by Cody Bellinger. Through 261 plate appearances, Posey has a .327/.418/.544 slash line, 13 home runs, 31 RBI and 40 runs scored. While he typically sees rest every third game or so, he's been a productive option when in the lineup.
MLBnumberfire.com

Buster Posey starting for San Francisco on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Posey is getting the nod behind the plate while batting second in the order against Dodgers starter Julio Urias. Our models project Posey for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home...
Newsday

Cabrera's double in 10th lifts D-backs over Dodgers 6-5

PHOENIX - (AP) -- It was far from certain that Asdrúbal Cabrera would be wearing an Arizona Diamondbacks uniform on Friday night. But MLB's trade deadline during the afternoon came and went, and the last-place Diamondbacks didn't deal him to a contender. So the veteran infielder was in the lineup, reached base five times and delivered the game-winning hit.
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Alex Dickerson resting on Tuesday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Dickerson will head to the bench after Kris Bryant was shifted to left field and Wilmer Flores was chosen as Tuesday's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 152 batted ball this season, Dickerson...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 4, San Francisco 5 (10 Innings): Suckery, Thy Name Is Bullpen

So if I told you that a starter put up a line of 8 IP, 3 H, 0 R, striking out 4 and walking 2, you’d be forgiven for thinking that it had been a pretty good game. If I also told you that the offense had put four runs on the board in the first three innings, you’d think it had been even better. And honestly it was, right until the very bitter end.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Anthony Rizzo shows how the Chicago Cubs disrespect their players

After the Chicago Cubs broke up the band at the deadline, Jed Hoyer had some interesting comments explaining his actions. While he ultimately made the right choice to let the core go and jumpstart a re-tooling phase with a reloaded farm system, his explanation on Monday for why extensions didn’t get done with any of Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, or Kris Bryant essentially backed the team bus right over the players. Moreover, the back and forth between Hoyer and Rizzo should give free agents pause before coming to the North Side.
MLBchatsports.com

All-Star Kyle Schwarber weighs in on the anticipated breakup of the Cubs’ core

DENVER — If only Kyle Schwarber had gotten under a July 2 fastball from Dodgers lefty Julio Urias just a tiny bit more, it would have been yet another home run. Instead, the bull-necked, barrel-chested darling of the Nationals roped a base hit into right center, took a wide turn around first base and — oh, no.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jed Hoyer implies Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez are to blame for extension talks falling apart

The Chicago Cubs had one of MLB's busiest trade deadlines, moving franchise staples Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Báez to the Yankees, the Giants, and the Mets, respectively, last week as part of a rebuild. (The Cubs also traded reliever Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox.) All three of those individuals are scheduled to hit free agency this winter, which has inspired media members to ask Cubs president of operations Jed Hoyer why he couldn't get extensions done.
SFGate

Giants catcher Curt Casali commits one of the rarest infractions in baseball

Giants catcher Curt Casali got on the scoresheet of Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks in one of the strangest ways possible. In the bottom of the second, Johnny Cueto threw a pitch into the dirt that bounced off of the chest pad of Casali. The catcher did what any person in his position would do and tried to stop the ball from getting too far away from him so the runner on first wouldn't advance. The problem was that he tried to stop it with his mask, which is a big no-no.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals fans are furious at Jon Lester’s debut against the Braves

Longtime Chicago Cubs starter Jon Lester made his St. Louis Cardinals debut on Tuesday night, and it didn’t go as planned to say the least. Lester had a rough first inning, as the Braves scored five runs and tabbed the 37-year-old for five hits. He had a 45.00 ERA in just one inning of work as a Cardinal, and it didn’t get much better from there.
MLBConnecticut Post

O'Neill and Goldschmidt homer, Cardinals beat Royals 4-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neill had a career-high four hits, including a solo home run, and Adam Wainwright threw seven effective innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Friday night. Paul Goldschmidt also homered to help St. Louis snap a three-game losing streak.
Frankfort Times

Rockies rally, win in 10th as Dodgers' bullpen woes continue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Story homered and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Colorado Rockies took advantage of the Dodgers’ recent bullpen woes, beating Los Angeles 9-6 Friday night. Charlie Blackmon added a two-run homer in the 10th to help the Rockies top Los...
MLBgiants365.com

Giants have an interest in Kris Bryant

Hello and happy Wednesday. The hot stove is heating up ahead of Friday's trade deadline, and after being linked to perhaps the best player available at the deadline, Max Scherzer, the San Francisco Giants have now been linked to arguably the second-best player available: Kris Bryant. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Tuesday that the Giants and Cubs have spoken about Bryant, the 2016 NL MVP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy