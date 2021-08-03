Cancel
New Ulm, MN

Author Chris Register to speak Aug. 6 at library

 4 days ago

NEW ULM — What do Americans really think about what is going on in the world? What do they find important? Author Chris Register decided to find out. Setting out on his touring bicycle, he is peddling solo, camping along the way, through all 50 states in 10 marathon rides over the regions of our country. All along the way, he is stopping to interview ordinary people from all walks of life to find out what is important and meaningful to them. Are we really so divided? What Chris has found may surprise you, inspire you, or at least help you understand other people that call our nation home.

