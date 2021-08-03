Cancel
Foreigners return to China stocks after tech, education sell-off

By Catherine Ngai
theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Aug 3): Overseas investors have started loading up on Chinese stocks again following the rout last month that pushed the benchmark index to the lowest in nine months. Foreigners bought a net US$19.7 billion yuan (US$3.1 billion) over the past four trading sessions via trading links with Shanghai and Shenzhen, according to Bloomberg data. If they continue buying up shares via trading links on Tuesday, that will be the longest streak since the end of April.

