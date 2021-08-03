Foreigners return to China stocks after tech, education sell-off

(Aug 9): Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded its economic growth forecast for China as measures to contain the fast-expanding Covid-19 resurgence curb spending. The economists cut their projection for quarter-on-quarter growth of gross domestic product in the third quarter and also lowered their full-year GDP growth forecast to 8.3% from 8.6%, according to a report released late Sunday. The prediction assumes the government will bring the outbreak under control in about a month, and follows the downgrade by Nomura Holdings Inc. earlier this month.