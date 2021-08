(Sharecast News) - London stocks were down but off earlier lows by midday on Thursday as investors digested the latest policy announcement from the Bank of England. The FTSE 100 was 0.2% lower at 7,104.92, while sterling was up 0.3% against the dollar at 1.3933 after the BoE's monetary policy committee voted unanimously to keep the interest rate unchanged at a historic low of 0.1% and 7-1 to leave the stock of government bond purchases at £875bn.