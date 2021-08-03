Company of the Month Concrete Washout Systems: The environmentally conscious choice
New York, NY Born out of the idea to launch of an environmentally friendly construction business, Concrete Washout Systems (CWS) is a portable self-contained and watertight roll-off bin that controls, captures and contains concrete washout and runoff. CWS makes it easy to wash out concrete trucks, pumps and equipment on-site, facilitating easy off-site recycling of the same concrete materials and wastewater.nyrej.com
