New York City, NY

Company of the Month Concrete Washout Systems: The environmentally conscious choice

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York, NY Born out of the idea to launch of an environmentally friendly construction business, Concrete Washout Systems (CWS) is a portable self-contained and watertight roll-off bin that controls, captures and contains concrete washout and runoff. CWS makes it easy to wash out concrete trucks, pumps and equipment on-site, facilitating easy off-site recycling of the same concrete materials and wastewater.

