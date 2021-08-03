Company of the Month Concrete Washout Systems: The environmentally conscious choice

Hello everyone! My name is Charlotte Cavanaugh-Kerr and I am a Communication Studies and Psychology double major. Over the course of Interterm I have had the pleasure of working at AllPeople, a company that offers products that are sustainable and environmentally friendly in hopes to promote other companies who have the same vision and goal! I found this opportunity through Handshake, and am so grateful that I was able to be connected to a company that holds the same values as me. During a time when we all are trying to be more conscious of our carbon footprint, it felt like it was meant to be when I found the job posting for this role!