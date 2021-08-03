Broome County: Home to one-stop-shop business retention & expansion services - by Stacey Duncan
Two of the most important tools in any economic development organization’s toolkit are strong, active community partnerships and a robust business retention and expansion program. At the Leadership Alliance, the informal merger between the Broome County Industrial Development Agency/Local Development Corp. (The Agency) and the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce, our team is always striving to find new ways to better aid the Broome County business community as we continue to advance sustainable economic development initiatives.nyrej.com
