Rumors have swirled around the Yankees on deadline day, putting Luke Voit’s status with the team into question, and linking the club to Jose Berrios. However, as the hours slipped by, it seemed as though nothing would come to fruition for the Bombers ahead of the 4 pm EST deadline. Not so, as just before the buzzer sounded, the Yankees traded for Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney, in exchange for minor league pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero.