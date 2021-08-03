Bullheads win final home game

SEARLES — The Searles Bullheads 35-and-over baseball team won their final home game of the regular season with a 9-2 victory over the St. Peter Saints on Sunday. The Bullheads wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard as lead-off batter Mikale Gustafson reached base on an error and scored later in the inning on Aaron Wilfahrt’s single. In the third inning, Jason Schmitz and Corey Schaefer walked, with Schmitz scoring on Dave Hatle’s base hit.