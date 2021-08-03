Mark Design Studios celebrates ground breaking of $4 million Plainedge High School Cafeteria Commons project
Massapequa, NY Plainedge High School recently held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction for its Cafeteria Commons project that will transform an existing space into an upgraded college commons-like setting for students, faculty, and more. The project was designed by Mark Design Studios. The $4 million project is expected to be complete by the fall of 2021.nyrej.com
