Bongzilla is a stoner rock band from Wisconsin, and they have recently released their album Weedsconsin, their first album in over a decade. Their psychedelic hard rock album has a total of six tracks, including two that are over 10 minutes long. The band consists of lead vocals and guitarist Michael “Muleboy” Makela, guitarist Jeff “Spanky” Schultz and drummer Mike “Magma” Henry. The trio not only shares immense chemistry within their music but also shares a passion for advocating for the legalization of marijuana on the federal level. Weedsconsin is a tribute to their previous work alongside some new material for fans to enjoy.