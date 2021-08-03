Cronheim Mortgage secures $12m for 115,000 s/f shopping center
Patchogue, NY Cronheim Mortgage has secured $12 million in financing for a 115,000 s/f grocery-anchored shopping center known as Sunwave Plaza. One of Cronheim’s life company correspondents provided a long-term mortgage on the center which features King Kullen and Staples as anchors with local and national in-line and pad tenants creating an excellent tenant mix. The 10-year, non-recourse loan provided a rate lock at application fixed in the low 3%’s.nyrej.com
