Real estate is booming in Arizona. But how long can it be sustained? AZRE went straight to the experts to get their take on the commercial real estate outlook in Arizona. Commercial real estate (CRE) professionals gathered at The Clayton House in Scottsdale on August 5 to hear from industry experts at the 7th Annual AZRE Forum. Panelists provided in-depth analysis of the industrial, office, retail and multifamily sectors; discussed the impacts of COVID-19; and forecast what could happen in the market in the future.