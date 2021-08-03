Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 01:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hidalgo; Starr The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Hidalgo County in deep south Texas South Central Starr County in deep south Texas * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 102 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rio Grande City, Penitas, Sullivan City, La Joya, Los Ebanos, Garciasville, La Grulla, Grulla Middle School, La Victoria, Alto Bonito, Cuevitas, Sam Fordyce Elementary School, La Puerta, La Joya City Hall, Santa Cruz, John F Kennedy Elementary School, Jimmy Carter High School, La Joya High School, Lorenzo De Zavala Middle School and Las Lomas. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.