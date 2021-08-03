Cancel
Seattle, WA

Kaiser Permanente makes vaccines mandatory for employees

By Emily Hamann
Puget Sound Business Journal
 4 days ago
Kaiser Permanente is making vaccines mandatory for all its employees and physicians, the health care organization announced Monday. “When we look at history, other vaccines have ended endemics and pandemics, and we believe that this is a critical step in ending Covid-19,” said Michelle Gaskill-Hames, Kaiser’s senior vice president for hospital and health plan operations in Northern California, during a press call after the announcement.

Puget Sound Business Journal

