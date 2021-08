Martin Sheen is one of the most incredibly talented actors of all time. Martin Sheen has worked with the likes of Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese and many more and has breathed life into many amazing characters. With his name on the Hollywood Star of Fame, Sheen has become an example of what a great actor should be. With so many films under his belt, Martin Sheen has maintained great range in his roles and has constantly entertained us with his movies. Martin Sheen Recites Rabindranath Tagore’s Poem ‘Where the Mind Is Without Fear’ at Climate Action Protest in Capitol Hill, Indians Beam With Pride.