It’s a tough day to be a Los Angeles Dodgers security guard. During Sunday’s game against the crosstown rival Angels, a rogue fan ran onto the field. He ducked and dodged. He zigged. He zagged. He broke loose from a pack of seven (SEVEN!) pursuers like Barry Sanders from the line of scrimmage and went streaking for the fence. All in all, it was a pretty pathetic showing from Chavez Ravine’s finest, but it got even worse moments later when a ball girl stepped up, tightened her chinstrap, and did their dirty work for them.