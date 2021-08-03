Cancel
Society

CRT debate missing the mark

By Betsy McTiernan Oswego
oswegocountynewsnow.com
 4 days ago

I have been following the developing discussion on The Palladium-Times opinion page on the topic of critical race theory. It’s a term that is as new to me, as it is to most people. The “AP Explainer”. published in the June 11, 2021 Pall-Times was a good resource for the...

Glenn Loury
#Race#Palladium Times#Ap#Pall Times#Republican Party#Fox News#Critical Theory#Hegelian#Marxist#Blm
