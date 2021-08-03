Cancel
Giants go extras to win 11-8 after Diamondbacks rally

By JACK THOMPSON
 4 days ago

PHOENIX — Buster Posey doubled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning Monday night and the San Francisco Giants escaped with an 11-8 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Giants extended their NL West lead to 3 1/2 games over the idle Los Angeles Dodgers. But despite leading the Diamondbacks 7-1 in the fifth, it wasn’t easy.

