Faith Christian Academy opens new K-8 playground

Applications are scheduled to open Tuesday for Cherokee Nation's clothing assistance program, which provides $150 for new clothes for school-aged Cherokee citizens. “Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and I both understand how important it is to provide clothing assistance to our Cherokee students and I am excited that for the second year in a row, we are able to extend this assistance to all Cherokee students, regardless of their residency or family income,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. “We know the clothing assistance program will help ease the burden of back-to-school costs so many families face each year.”