Less is more! Hollywood ladies who love being in their birthday suit

Any birthday is worth a celebration, but especially Tony Bennett’s today, as the jazz and pop singer turns 95 years old. Ninety-five! And fitting for a major birthday like that, Bennett is celebrating in a major way: the announcement of his second collaborative album with Lady Gaga, Love for Sale, out October 1. Following their standards collection Cheek to Cheek, Love for Sale dives into the Cole Porter songbook, featuring duet and solo performances alike of classics including the title track, “Night and Day,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” and today’s lively first single, “I Get a Kick Out of You.” Plans for a Bennett–Gaga reunion were first reported in February, when a profile in AARP the Magazine revealed that Bennett had been living with Alzheimer’s and readying the collaboration as one of his final projects. Despite his diagnosis, Bennett has been able to continue singing, per the magazine’s feature, and spent the COVID-19 pandemic practicing music multiple times per week. Along with the announcement of Love for Sale, Bennett is scheduled to perform two final shows with Gaga at Radio City Music Hall, today, August 3, as well as on August 5. “For someone like Tony Bennett, the big high he gets from performing was very important,” his neurologist previously told AARP. We couldn’t think of a more fitting gift.