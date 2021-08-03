Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Gymnastics-Simone Biles' unexpected Tokyo story

By Elaine Lies
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hAZbV_0bFyzkC600
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Women's Team - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Simone Biles of the United States in action on the vault. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Simone Biles was always expected to be a headliner at the Tokyo Olympics, coming into the Games predicted to top her medal haul from Rio and become one of the most decorated female Olympians of all time.

Instead, the script changed dramatically.

The following is an outline of events at Biles' Tokyo Olympics:

JULY 17 - Biles, bored with going merely between her hotel and training centre, posts on social media asking fans to "tell her a secret," dispensing advice like an agony aunt. read more

JULY 19 - Kara Eaker, an alternate, tests positive for COVID-19 at the team's training camp east of Tokyo. Kara and another alternate isolate at their hotel, while the rest of the team moves to Tokyo, opting not to stay at the Olympic Village. read more

JULY 22 - At podium practice, a chance for gymnasts to train on the equipment they will use in the Games, Biles includes two attempts at her trademark Yurchenko double pike vault, landing one almost flawlessly - and shocking her coach, who said she hadn't known Biles would do that. read more

JULY 25 - Biles qualifies for finals on all four apparatus, team and individual all-around, a potential six medals. read more

JULY 27 - Biles suddenly withdraws from the team competition after one vault, citing mental health concerns. The rest of the team steps up to win silver. read more

JULY 28 - Biles announces she is withdrawing from the all-around competition on July 29. The event is won by compatriot Sunisa Lee. read more

JULY 30 - On social media, Biles says she's suffering from the "twisties," a sort of disorientation, on all four apparatus, casting further participation in doubt. read more

JULY 31 - Biles pulls out of finals on vault and uneven bars. A day later, she also pulls out of the floor finals. She is seen cheering her team mates on from the stands. read more

AUG. 2 - USA Gymnastics confirms Biles will take part in beam finals, her last chance to medal in Tokyo, on Aug. 3.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kara Eaker
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Gymnastics#Rio#Yurchenko
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Related
SocietyPosted by
BET

Sprinter Gabby Thomas Says ‘Black Boycott’ Of Olympics ‘Really Hurts’

Gabby Thomas is disappointed at the growing trend of Black people talking about boycotting the Tokyo Olympics due to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension. On July 6, the Olympic Games-bound sprinter wrote on Twitter, “It really hurts to see so many black people choosing not to watch the Olympics this year. There are so many black athletes who have put in YEARS of hard work for this moment- myself included. We want your support.”
Tennisgoodhousekeeping.com

Naomi Osaka Fans Are Losing It Over Her Boyfriend Cordae's Comment on Her Instagram

Naomi Osaka can't stop and won't stop dominating the tennis court. Recently, the 23-year-old tennis star was named the best athlete in women's sports at the ESPYS and will soon be representing Japan at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. While Naomi continues to thrive, she looks to her boyfriend, 23-year-old rapper Cordae, for support off the court.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Weed Kept Sha’Carri Richardson Off Olympic Track Now Weed Gives Her $250k

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Flo Jo 2.0 had us all pumped up to see her set the track on fire in the 100m in Tokyo for The Olympics only to have a cold bucket of water thrown on her, because Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana even though it was legal where she smoked it and let’s be real weed is not a performance enhancing drug. However right is right and wrong is wrong and when something is unjustly taken from you a bigger reward is waiting for you on the other side.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Much Is Allyson Felix Actually Worth?

Track and field star Allyson Felix is gearing up to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, which is her "fifth and last," according to the Los Angeles Times. The sprinter took home her first medal in 2004 at age 18 before going on to earn a total of nine medals at four different Olympics. She now holds the record for most track and field medals won by an American woman.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Salazar permanently banned from track and field due to misconduct

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Center for SafeSport has barred coach Alberto Salazar permanently from track and field citing sexual and emotional misconduct, according to its centralized disciplinary database on Monday. Under SafeSport rules, Salazar has 10 business days to request arbitration, which would be conducted by an...
SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Here is what Michael Phelps said about Simone Biles

Few people can relate to the kind of pressure and attention Simone Biles is receiving this year. One of those people is Michael Phelps. Phelps swam in his first Olympics in 2000 at the age of 15. By 2008, he became the star of the Summer Games in Beijing, winning eight gold medals. The Olympics were built around him in 2012 and 2016 as he was the biggest star of those Olympiads.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Michael Phelps Net Worth: How Rich Is The Swimmer With Most Olympic Medals?

Michael Phelps is not only the most decorated Olympian of all time, but he's also among the highest-paid athletes in the world. Considered by many to be the greatest swimmer of all time, the 35-year-old Maryland native has won 28 Olympic medals between 2004 and 2016 — 23 gold, three silver and two bronze.
Swimming & Surfingpurewow.com

Everything We Know About Olympic Swimmer Katie Ledecky’s Boyfriend

If you’ve been watching the Tokyo Olympics, then there’s a good chance you’ve seen (or at least heard of) Katie Ledecky, who’s a star swimmer on Team USA. Although she’s a three-time Olympian, you probably know very little about her personal life. For example, when did she learn how to swim? Does Katie Ledecky have a boyfriend? And what else has the 24-year-old accomplished?
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

18-year-old gymnast makes history with Black Lives Matter protest in floor routine at Olympics

Luciana Alvarado, an 18-year-old gymnast from Costa Rica made a powerful statement as she took a knee as part of her floor routine to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. While many athletes have shown their support for the movement, Luciana Alvarado's was unique because she weaved it into her floor choreography. At the end of the routine, she took a knee, put her left arm behind her back, and raised her right fist to the sky, reported TODAY. Alvarado is also the first-ever gymnast from Costa Rica to ever qualify for the Olympics. She's the first to do the gesture on an international stage in elite gymnastics.
GymnasticsPosted by
FanBuzz

Gabby Douglas Made Olympic History, But Where is She Now?

The “Fierce Five” won the hearts of America as easily as they won the gold medal. Jordyn Wieber, Mckayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Gabby Douglas brought the gold back to the United States after 16 long years. Naturally, the gymnasts became stars. In particular, Gabby Douglas became an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy