Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bursa slightly higher in early trade

By Bernama
theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Aug 3): Bursa Malaysia was slightly higher in early trade today, reversing yesterday’s downtrend as market sentiment improved on hopes for stimulus packages from the United States and China, coupled with a decline in daily local COVID-19 cases, dealers said. At 9.06 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Ftse Bursa#Untraded#Maybank And Public Bank#Tenaga#Petchem#Ihh#Emico#Ygl#Yli#Financial Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Bursa Malaysia ends morning session higher

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 9): Bursa Malaysia ended the morning trading session higher, supported by consistent buying in selected technology, consumer product and services counters, despite the weaker sentiment in the regional market. At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 5.18 points to 1,494.98 from Friday’s...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Malaysia’s June IPI beats expectations, better outlook seen in 2H21

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 9): Malaysia’s 1.4% growth for its June industrial production index (IPI) data came in less severe than expected due to a smaller-than-expected contraction of 0.2% in manufacturing output, economists said. Malaysia’s June IPI was also supported by a 10.3% growth in the mining index, led by support...
Marketsinvesting.com

Asian Equities Rise On China Easing Expectations

Asian equities modestly positive despite weaker China trade data. On Friday, blockbuster US jobs data put the economic recovery back on track with investors and saw the S&P 500 and Dow Jones finish higher while the pandemic-darling NASDAQ eased slightly. The S&P 500 rose 0.17%, with the NASDAQ falling by 0.40%, while the Dow Jones climbed by 0.41%. To put it in context, though, all three major indices remain at or near record highs.
MarketsFXStreet.com

WTI and precious metals extend drop, USD pares gain

Asia Market Update: Mixed equity trading session with Japan holiday; Nasdaq FUTs lag amid recent rise in UST yields; WTI and Precious Metals extend drop; USD pares gain. - Metal prices all decline and USD strengthens after stronger US payrolls data Friday boosts view that recovery is here to stay.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China stocks rise on hopes of policy easing; HK gains

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday, with a strong rebound in blue-chip stocks offsetting losses in highly-valued tech shares, as signs of slowing economic growth fanned hopes of fresh policy easing. ** Hong Kong stocks also gained, despite a fall in index heavyweight Alibaba Group Holding...
WorldNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Asia-Pacific Markets Advance, With Hong Kong Shares Up Almost 1%

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly higher on Monday, with indexes in Australia, Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland posting gains. Australia's benchmark ASX 200 rose 0.16% as investors kept an eye on the Covid-19 situation in the country. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7354 against the greenback, climbing from an earlier level around $0.7326. The Aussie fell from levels above $0.7400 following a resurgent dollar Friday on the back of strong nonfarm payrolls data.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from week low as investors unwind dollar bets

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan bounced on Monday from its lowest in more than a week against the dollar, as some investors took profit from their long dollar positions after strong U.S. jobs data. The dollar climbed against major peers, as a jump in U.S. payrolls prompted traders to position for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Strength in the greenback dragged the central bank's daily yuan guidance rate lower. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4840 per dollar, 215 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4625, the weakest since July 29. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4830 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4769 at midday, 76 pips firmer than the previous late session close. It touched a low of 6.4880 on Friday, the weakest level since July 29. Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai, sees the dollar index trading narrowly after U.S. non-farm payrolls as the market was still unclear when the Federal Reserve would announce tapering of pandemic stimulus. Sun maintained his forecast for the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar for the near time, with some upside risks to the Chinese currency. Several currency traders attributed the bounce in the yuan on Monday morning to profit-taking orders on dollars from some corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts. Meanwhile, the market's focus was starting to switch to Fed officials' comments at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month and Beijing's signals on policy after recent data pointed to an economic slowdown in China. Some analysts believe a Fed tapering could restrain China's monetary easing. Although markets have not reached a consensus on the yuan's outlook, Fed tapering could boost the dollar and pile pressure on the yuan. Monetary easing in China may add more downside risks and trigger capital outflows, a trader at a Chinese bank said. China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, data showed, but export growth unexpectedly slowed last month following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. "Taking the virus spread in China into account and softening overseas exports demand, China growth momentum is subjected to downside bias and the PBOC-Fed monetary policy divergence will probably pressure the RMB exchange rate, in our view," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.8, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4757 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.484 6.4625 -0.33% Spot yuan 6.4769 6.4845 0.12% Divergence from -0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.79% Spot change since 2005 27.78% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.55 98.42 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.8 92.871 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4757 0.02% * Offshore 6.6509 -2.51% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit lower against US dollar at opening

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 9): The ringgit opened the week on a weaker note as investors continued to worry over Malaysia’s highest daily Covid-19 cases. At 9.02am, the local note stood lower at 4.2230/2250 versus the greenback compared with 4.2180/2205 at last Friday's close. Last Friday, Malaysia recorded 20,889 new Covid-19...
Stocksraleighnews.net

Equity indices trade higher, FMCG and IT stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices gained marginally during early hours on Monday amid mixed global cues with IT stocks witnessing buying interest. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 220 points or 0.41 per cent at 54,498 while the Nifty 50 ticked higher...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Asia stocks fight back, gold slides and oil takes a spill

SYDNEY (Aug 9): Asian shares fought back from early losses on Monday as sharp falls in gold and oil prices briefly spooked sentiment, while the US dollar reached four-month highs on the euro after an upbeat US jobs report lifted bond yields. Markets were shaken early by a sudden dive...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

FBM KLCI settles slightly higher on better-than-expected economic data

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 9): The FBM KLCI rose marginally on the back of better-than-expected economic data, as Malaysia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) rose 1.4% in June from a year earlier. Growth in the mining segment led the recovery in the IPI index, even as manufacturing and electricity segments contracted, according...
MarketsPosted by
IBTimes

Asian Markets Mostly Up But Fed Taper Talk, Delta Temper Gains

Most Asian markets rose Monday but investors remained cautious as a forecast-beating US jobs report reinforced optimism about the economic recovery while also fanning speculation the Federal Reserve could begin tapering monetary policy this year. Spiking infections around the world from the Delta coronavirus variant are also jangling nerves and...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Wall Street Investment Banks Cut China Growth Forecasts

LONDON (Reuters) -Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley all cut their China growth forecasts on Monday, after export growth slowed unexpectedly and on concerns that the resurgent coronavirus could crimp economic activity. Chinese trade data released over the weekend undershot forecasts, while figures out on Monday showed...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower; Crude Oil Tumbles 4%

U.S. stock futures traded mostly lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones jumped more than 100 points in the previous session following the release of strong jobs report. Investors are awaiting earnings results from DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD), Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) and AECOM (NYSE: ACM).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Ethereum Is Trading Higher Today

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is trading higher Wednesday as investors anticipate the major upgrade coming to the Ethereum network called Ethereum Improvement Protocol 1559, or EIP-1559. Reports suggest the upgrade will make transaction fees more stable and predictable, as well as reduce the total supply of ether tokens through the introduction...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Shares Of CarParts.com Trading Higher Today?

Shares of CarParts.com Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS) were one of the top winners during Friday's trading session. The company reported a Q2 beta and announced a buyback plan. CarParts.com reported Q2 EPS of $0.04, beating the analyst consensus estimate of a $(0.04) per share loss. Sales also beat at $157.5 million, versus the analyst estimate of $133.4 million.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Cornerstone OnDemand Stock Trading Higher Today?

Needham analyst Scott Berg downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) to Hold from Buy after the company agreed to be acquired by Clearlake Capital. The acquisition price may not be adequate at 6x revenues and 20x free cash flows. However, the thorough sale process negates the possibilities of a superior bid, Berg added.

Comments / 0

Community Policy