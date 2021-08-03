Cancel
Premier League

Chelsea transfers: Blues step up pursuit of Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku

By Gabe Henderson
theprideoflondon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea supporters are no strangers to their team leaving it late in the transfer window. 11th hour agreements aren’t out of the ordinary at Stamford Bridge as Marina Granovskaia likes to negotiate the best possible deal, no matter the circumstances. This has gotten the Blues into some trouble in the past as they’ve made panic purchases like Danny Drinkwater and Davide Zappacosta. It goes without saying the nightmares of those windows are back to haunt Chelsea fans this summer.

SoccerSB Nation

Inter Milan CEO confirms Romelu Lukaku still ‘absolutely’ not for sale

Romelu Lukaku has finished his post-Euros summer holidays, and as of about 12 hours ago, is back in Milano, which is where he’s set to stay for the foreseeable future. At the start of the summer, in the immediate wake of Antonio Conte’s resignation, it looked like the former Chelsea striker’s future would be in doubt, but that appears to be no longer the case, and he’s set to play a key role for new head coach Simone Inzaghi as they try to defend their Scudetto.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Inter Milan CEO insists star striker Romelu Lukaku wont be leaving the San Siro this summer amidst reported interest from Chelsea and Manchester City

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku won't be sold this summer according to the club's CEO Beppe Marotta. The 28-year-old enjoyed a stellar season scoring 24 goals in 36 games as Inter won their first Serie A title since 2010, and his remarkable form has the seen Belgian linked with some of European football's leading clubs including Chelsea and Manchester City.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku says he's 'thrilled to be back' with Inter Milan for pre-season after being linked with summer moves to Chelsea and Manchester City... as the Belgian targets more silverware with the Serie A side

Romelu Lukaku says he's 'thrilled to be back' with Inter Milan after being linked with moves to Chelsea and Manchester City earlier this summer. The striker's 24 goals in 36 games helped Inter win their first Serie A title in 11 years last season and he also found the net four times for Belgium at Euro 2020.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku 'will agree to return to Chelsea with Inter Milan braced for a fresh bid by the end of the week... and the Blues are set to offer £250,000-a-week to the Belgium striker' ahead of his second spell at Stamford Bridge

Romelu Lukaku will agree to a Chelsea reunion if the European kings make a big-money swoop for the Inter striker, the Telegraph reports. The Belgian has flourished at the San Siro after joining from Manchester United, firing the club to the Scudetto last season, in so doing ending Juventus' dominance in Italy.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku 'WILL agree to return to Chelsea if they meet Inter Milan's £100m asking price... with the Blues ready to offer their former striker £250,000-a-week' to get him back seven years after selling him

Romelu Lukaku will agree to a Chelsea reunion if the European kings make an eye-watering £100million swoop for the Inter striker, the Telegraph reports. The Belgian has flourished at the San Siro after joining from Manchester United in 2019, firing the club to the Scudetto last season and subsequently ending Juventus' dominance in Italy.
UEFAPosted by
SPORTbible

Chelsea Hope To Complete Romelu Lukaku Deal In Time For UEFA Super Cup Game

Romelu Lukaku could play for Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup final next week, with reports suggesting that his £100m transfer will be completed within the next 48 hours. Chelsea will take on Villarreal in next week's coveted Super Cup final, and Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel will be keen to play Lukaku with his new team-mates ahead of the new Premier League season.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Inter Milan are expecting Chelsea to make a new bid for Romelu Lukaku worth £110MILLION as Thomas Tuchel steps up his search for a new striker after Italians rejected opening offer of £85m plus full-back Marcos Alonso

Inter Milan expect an improved bid worth around £110million from Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku this week. The Italians rejected an opening bid of £85m plus full-back Marcos Alonso for the 28-year-old Belgium striker but are willing to sell for the right price. Chelsea have been talking to Inter after it...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Is Romelu Lukaku the right striker for Chelsea?

Since the start of the summer transfer window, everyone in the footballing world was aware that Chelsea was interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland but that deal was never as easy as expected. It would obviously have been an expensive deal to complete because the German club is demanding £150 million as a fee, not even counting the agent fees and signing fees involved which will take the full package above £200 million. All of this and on top you would have to take into account the high wages he would demand which according to The Athletic would break Chelsea’s wage structure.
Premier Leaguetheprideoflondon.com

Chelsea keep, loan or sell? Special final roster cut edition

Whereas many view the remainder of the month as time to solely complete new signings, some individuals are tasked with handling exports. Chelsea’s current squad is massive and whoever that individual is deserves a vacation come September 1. The Blues have shipped out several players so far with most of them departing from the academy. The first team still needs a lot of work after going largely untouched for the majority of the summer. Third choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has been Chelsea’s only signing thus far. However, Romelu Lukaku and Jules Kounde deals seem to be nearing completion and the Blues need to make room. Thomas Tuchel has one more game—an intrasquad clash on Saturday—to assess his options ahead of the campaign’s beginning on Wednesday.
Premier Leaguetheprideoflondon.com

Chelsea vs Tottenham player ratings: Final preseason tune-up

Chelsea wrapped up its official preseason festivities in front of a near-full crowd at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The Blues jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead against Tottenham in the first half via a classy Hakim Ziyech finish. The Moroccan Magician doubled the home side’s advantage 30 minutes later, immediately following the restart, with a nice deflected goal that found the far corner. It was a glorified training from there on as Thomas Tuchel made eight more changes over the remainder of the half, bringing the total for the match to 10. Edouard Mendy was the only one to play the entire 90′ and see out the 2-2 draw.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Julio Cesar: Difficult for Inter Milan to refuse Chelsea Lukaku bid

Former Inter Milan goalkeeper Julio Cesar feels for his old club with Romelu Lukaku a target for Chelsea. The Blues are preparing a £100m offer for the Belgium international. Julio Cesar said: "This situation of Inter is dictated by a financial problem. "Inter must respect financial fair play. (Antonio) Conte...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd open talks with agent of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul

Manchester United are in talks with the agent of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. The Manchester Evening News says United have made contact with the agent of Saul over a possible transfer. It's been an excellent summer of business so far for United with the arrival of Jadon Sancho from...

