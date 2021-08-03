Chelsea transfers: Blues step up pursuit of Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku

Whereas many view the remainder of the month as time to solely complete new signings, some individuals are tasked with handling exports. Chelsea’s current squad is massive and whoever that individual is deserves a vacation come September 1. The Blues have shipped out several players so far with most of them departing from the academy. The first team still needs a lot of work after going largely untouched for the majority of the summer. Third choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has been Chelsea’s only signing thus far. However, Romelu Lukaku and Jules Kounde deals seem to be nearing completion and the Blues need to make room. Thomas Tuchel has one more game—an intrasquad clash on Saturday—to assess his options ahead of the campaign’s beginning on Wednesday.