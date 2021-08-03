Chelsea transfers: Blues step up pursuit of Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku
Chelsea supporters are no strangers to their team leaving it late in the transfer window. 11th hour agreements aren’t out of the ordinary at Stamford Bridge as Marina Granovskaia likes to negotiate the best possible deal, no matter the circumstances. This has gotten the Blues into some trouble in the past as they’ve made panic purchases like Danny Drinkwater and Davide Zappacosta. It goes without saying the nightmares of those windows are back to haunt Chelsea fans this summer.theprideoflondon.com
Comments / 0