Fredonia, NY

SUNY seeks opt-out in water pact

Observer
 4 days ago

Last September’s drinking water crisis has led to the State University of New York at Fredonia to include an opt-out clause in a proposed contract with the village. In a Village Board workshop Monday, which at times appeared to be directed by hired attorney Melanie Beardsley, Trustee James Lynden called the opt-out stipulation in the proposal “illegal.” He also was the most outspoken regarding the deal that has yet to be approved. “We supply it,” he said. “There shouldn’t be an ability to opt-out to go anywhere. … If they chose to go somewhere else, I think they would find themselves in some type of lawsuit to prevent that.”

www.observertoday.com

