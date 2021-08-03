Young Professionals to hold Wednesday mixer

SUNSET BAY — The Northern Chautauqua Young Professionals are hosting a summer-time mixer on from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Sunset Bay Beach Club. The kick-off event will feature door prizes, a special raffle, and the opportunity to connect with the future business leaders, movers and shakers in our Region. The event is open to individuals of all ages in our area who seek chances to connect with other professionals, learn more about the local workforce’s future, or seek to learn more about life in Chautauqua County. The event is sponsored by Lake Shore Savings Bank and the United Way of Northern Chautauqua County. The cost is $5 with pre-registration or $10 at the door. You can register online at bit.ly/ncypsunset (case sensitive).