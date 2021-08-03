Cancel
Gold Down, Investors Gauge Fed’s Next Move Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Gold was down on Tuesday morning in Asia, with investors awaiting the latest U.S. jobs report to predict the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next policy move. Gold futures were down 0.49% to $1,813.35 by 1:15 AM ET (5:15 AM GMT), remaining above the $1,800 mark. Investors had been somewhat...

Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500, Dow Remain Near Records as Cyclicals Gain on Stronger Jobs Report

Investing.com – The S&P 500 and Dow remained near record highs Friday, as a better-than-expected monthly jobs report pointed to strength in the underlying economy, and lifted cyclical sectors of the market. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% and had hit a record intraday high of 4,440.20. The Dow Jones Industrial...
CurrenciesDailyFx

AUD/USD Post-RBA Recovery Remains Intact Ahead of US NFP Report

AUD/USD extends the advance following the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision to mark the first three-day rally since June, and the exchange rate may stage a larger recovery ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as it extends the series of higher highs and lows from the start of the week.
Economymining.com

Gold price plummets as US employment data beat expectations

Gold prices took a hard fall on Friday after a strong US employment report boosted expectations the Federal Reserve could begin tapering its economic support sooner than previously anticipated. Spot gold plummeted 2.5% to $1,760.88 per ounce by 11:30 a.m. ET, its lowest in over a month, while US gold...
StocksBusiness Insider

Canadian Stocks Move Mostly Higher Following Upbeat U.S. Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks have moved mostly higher during trading on Friday, with the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index reaching a new record intraday high. Currently, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is hovering near its best levels of the day, up 84.38 points or 0.4 percent at 20,459.86. The strength among Canadian...
MarketsForexTV.com

Dollar Advances Further Following U.S. Jobs Data

U.S. jobs data for July has been released at 8:30 am ET Friday. The greenback climbed further against its major counterparts after the data. The greenback was trading at 110.01 against the yen, 1.1792 against the euro, 1.3915 against the pound and 0.9093 against the franc around 8:31 am ET.
BusinessForexTV.com

Dollar Firms As Strong U.S. Jobs Data Raises Fed Tapering Hopes

The U.S. dollar spiked higher against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as the nation’s job growth exceeded forecasts in July, intensifying hopes for a reduction in bond purchases by the Federal Reserve in the near future. Data from the Labor Department showed that U.S. employment soared...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slides over 2% as robust jobs data strengthens Fed taper bets

* Gold could fall towards $1,700/oz in near-term -analyst. * Silver falls over 3%, platinum down over 2% (Updates prices) Aug 6 (Reuters) - Gold slid to its lowest in over a month on Friday after a strong U.S. jobs report boosted expectations the Federal Reserve could begin tapering its economic support sooner than previously anticipated.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Tapering looms in the US, dollar to keep strengthening

Upbeat US employment-related data fueled speculation about a tighter US monetary policy. European macroeconomic figures indicate tepid economic progress in the Union. EUR/USD is technically bearish and poised to break below 1.1700. The EUR/USD pair trades below the 1.1800 level, ending the week in the red. Since the latter started,...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Crumbles as ‘Vengeful Dollar’ Takes Out Commodities

Investing.com - Gold had its worst day and week in almost two months, crumbling to $1,750 lows, as the dollar sprung back from a recent spate of selling amid a resilient U.S. jobs report that again raised questions about the stimulus provided by the Federal Reserve to markets and the economy.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Pressure on the aussie continues

An optimistic Reserve Bank of Australia fell short of supporting the AUD. The Federal Reserve is preparing to taper but would not say it. AUD/USD under strong selling pressure and set to reach fresh 2021 lows. The AUD/USD pair is little changed for a second consecutive week, trading around the...
StocksFXStreet.com

Forex, stock markets move on strong jobs data

Markets across the board shifted on Friday, as last month’s Non Farm Payrolls report came in. better than initially expected. Figures from the Labor Department showed that payrolls increased by 943,000 in July, which. was better than the 845,000 many had forecasted. Over a third of the jobs added came...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields higher after firm jobs data clarifies Fed's path

(Updates with market activity, Fed futures details) By Ross Kerber and Yoruk Bahceli Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after a strong jobs report in line with goals the Federal Reserve has set to start unwinding stimulus. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was up 7.3 basis points at 1.2902% in afternoon trading and reached as much as 1.3%, the most since July 23. Much of the rise came after Labor Department statistics showed U.S. job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for workers in the labor-intensive services industry. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month after rising 938,000 in June, the department said in its closely watched employment report. The report could help sway doves at the Fed to reduce support for the economy trying to move past the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Asset Management. Treasury yields had already seemed poised to move higher, he said, and Friday's report "adds more fuel to the fire." Fed Fund Futures, a widely-used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, priced in a more than 90% chance of a 25-basis point tightening by January 2023, after the jobs data. That was higher than last week's level after the Fed's two-day meeting. Traders foresaw an 82% chance that the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points by December of next year, up from 78% after the Fed meeting last week. Yields were already heading up after U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggested on Wednesday that conditions for hiking interest rates might be met as soon as late 2022, earlier than market expectations. The 10-year yield, the world's most significant interest rate, touched 1.127% on Wednesday, its lowest since February and in line with steady declines that drove the note down from its high this year of 1.776% in April. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was -1.054%, above its record low of -1.216% earlier this week. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate was at 2.35%, slightly higher than Thursday. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108 basis points, 6 basis points higher than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up almost a basis point at 0.2103%. August 6 Friday 1:04PM New York / 1704 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2103 0.008 Three-year note 99-234/256 0.4045 0.030 Five-year note 99-80/256 0.7661 0.048 Seven-year note 99-140/256 1.0676 0.059 10-year note 103-16/256 1.2902 0.073 20-year bond 106-172/256 1.8455 0.082 30-year bond 109-204/256 1.9401 0.078 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber and by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao and Jonathan Oatis)
BusinessStreet.Com

With the Jobs Boom, the Next Move Is the Fed's

We started the day waiting for the all-important July non-farm payroll numbers as consensus expected a print of 850,000 jobs. The actual print came in at 943,000 as per Goldman's whisper numbers of nearly one million. The knee-jerk reaction of the market was a classic textbook case, as the dollar...
Marketsinvesting.com

Tapering Clock Is Ticking: Fed Gives Gold Some Time

The Fed acknowledged the economy’s progress, but it’s still not “substantial progress.” In short, Fed Chair Jerome Powell merely slowed the hand of the tapering clock. Last week (July 28, 2021), the FOMC published its newest statement on monetary policy. The publication was barely altered. The Fed noted that the U.S. economy has continued to strengthen, although the sectors most heavily hit by the pandemic haven’t fully recovered yet. According to the FOMC members, the economy continues to depend on the course of the coronavirus, but not “significantly” any more. So, the Fed acknowledged that the American economy has strengthened (even with the recent worries about the Delta variant) and we are returning to post-epidemic normalcy. Theoretically, it’s bad news for gold, but this is something we all know, so the practical impact should be minimal.
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500, Dow Notch Records as Jobs Report Renews Optimism on Recovery

Investing.com – The S&P 500 and Dow closed at record highs Friday, riding a wave of optimism over the recovery after data showed the economy created more jobs than expected last month. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% and had hit a record intraday high of 4,436.70. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Joins S&P at Record Highs After Impressive Jobs Report

That’s the kind of jobs report that can reassure nervous investors about this economic recovery, which explains why the Dow joined the S&P at record highs on Friday. The NASDAQ didn’t come along for the ride but did have the best weekly performance of the three major indices. The Government...
Marketskitco.com

Both gold and silver sustained major technical chart damage in trading today

Immediately following the release of the U.S. Labor Department’s nonfarm payroll jobs report, we saw both gold and silver sell off sharply. Initial estimates by economists polled by Dow Jones were forecasting that July’s additional jobs would total above 800,000 individuals. While the vast majority believed that we would see a major uptick in the number of new jobs added last month, there were quite a few analysts that had the contrary approach believing that the actual numbers would come in well under expectation. Unquestionably, the majority of economists polled by Dow Jones were spot on in their forecast.

