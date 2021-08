Cassidy Allen started gymnastics lessons when she was 5 years old at Flyers Gymnastics in Falconer. Thirteen years later, the decision has paid huge dividends. “It built the foundation for everything, I think,” Cassidy said. “Fitness and work ethic. It built my love for working out and always pushing myself and persevering through whatever I needed to, (as well as) setting goals and not being afraid to go get them.”