Festival lining up for Fredonia in September

Delfeayo Marsalis will headline the Fredonia Jazz Festival on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Rotunda Grapevine Railroad Farm, 207 E. Main St., Fredonia. Delfeayo Marsalis grew up in New Orleans with his brothers Wynton and Branford. Their father is the legendary jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis. For the Marsalis family, New Orleans jazz legacy resides at the core of their musical sensibilities. It can be said, however, that Delfeayo’s musical mind does not venture too far from home, even more so than his siblings. He celebrates the fun and joy of jazz, embraces the cultural and social blending that is its source, and delivers an intoxicating energy and drive in his performances that is familiar to the clubs and streets of New Orleans.