Girl Scouts create Chalk Walk for chance at a Silver Award
When not participating in 4-H or softball, Andrea Chapman and Andi Nordt are working toward their Girl Scout Silver Award. The Silver Award is the second highest award in Girl Scouts. Qualifications for the award are different from the Gold Award. Girl Scout cadets must identify an issue they care about through exploring their community. They develop a project, make a plan, put it in motion and then share their story.www.parsonssun.com
