Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 21:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marion The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Marion County in northern Florida * Until 500 AM EDT. * At 158 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to heavy showers and thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ocala, Santos and Dunnellon. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.