LHU professor connects students with Puy du Fou in France

Puy du Fou, a theme park located in France, is considered the best European theme park by Tripadvisor. Their international expansion has led them to sign contracts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom; open their first international park in Spain, which is already running; and in China, which is expected to open soon. According to their international manager, Emmanuel Soulard, shown at right, Puy du Fou’s skills in producing shows is years ahead of any other competitor in the world. Lock Haven University business professor, Dr. Gerard Martorell, shown at left, recently visited the Puy du Fou home park in western France and was received by the park’s international team. This was a follow-up meeting from the visit that the park financial manager, Guillaume Ingrand, made to Lock Haven in December 2019 just before the pandemic hit. Martorell discussed the possibility to use their case for his entrepreneurship and marketing research classes and how LHU could help the park find the best location in the U.S.