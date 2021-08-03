Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lock Haven, PA

LHU professor connects students with Puy du Fou in France

Lockhaven Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePuy du Fou, a theme park located in France, is considered the best European theme park by Tripadvisor. Their international expansion has led them to sign contracts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom; open their first international park in Spain, which is already running; and in China, which is expected to open soon. According to their international manager, Emmanuel Soulard, shown at right, Puy du Fou’s skills in producing shows is years ahead of any other competitor in the world. Lock Haven University business professor, Dr. Gerard Martorell, shown at left, recently visited the Puy du Fou home park in western France and was received by the park’s international team. This was a follow-up meeting from the visit that the park financial manager, Guillaume Ingrand, made to Lock Haven in December 2019 just before the pandemic hit. Martorell discussed the possibility to use their case for his entrepreneurship and marketing research classes and how LHU could help the park find the best location in the U.S.

www.lockhaven.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Lock Haven, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Lhu#European#Lock Haven University#The Puy Du Fou
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Lawmaker says Taliban enter north Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters entered the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province Saturday, a provincial lawmaker said, after sweeping through nine of 10 districts in the province. The government did not deny lawmaker Mohammad Karim Jawzjani’s claim that Taliban fighters had entered Sheberghan, but said the city had...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for days-long infrastructure slog

The Senate is bracing for a days-long infrastructure slog that is expected to spill into early next week, after hopes of getting a quick deal unraveled. Senators, under the chamber’s schedule, should be starting their weeks-long August recess, leaving town until mid-September. Instead, they’ll return Saturday for the start of a lengthy, two-part infrastructure fight.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy